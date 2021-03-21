USD/CAD was down slightly last week. There are no Canadian economic releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Manufacturing sales jumped 3.1% in January, up from 0.9% beforehand. This was the strongest gain since June. Inflation ticked lower in February. Headline CPI dipped […] The post USD/CAD Forecast March 22-26 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.
