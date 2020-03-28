The Canadian dollar rebounded sharply last week, as USD/CAD declined by 2.5 percent. There are three events in the upcoming week, including GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Bank of Canada took a page out of the Federal Reserve’s book and slashed rates on Friday […] The post USD/CAD Forecast March 30-April 3 – BoC Slashes Rates, Canadian Dollar Rises appeared first on Forex Crunch.
