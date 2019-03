USD/CAD had an uneventful week until Friday, when a soft GDP release out of Canada sent the pair sharply higher. Traders should keep an eye on the Bank of Canada rate announcement and employment data. As well, the annual budget could impact on the pair’s movement. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this […] The post USD/CAD Forecast March 4-8 – Canadian dollar slides on GDP decline appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story