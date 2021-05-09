The Canadian dollar recorded another strong week, with gains of 1.26%. USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level since September 2017, as the pair ended the week slightly above the 1.21 level. There is just one economic release in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada’s […] The post USD/CAD Forecast May 10-14 – Canadian dollar sparkles but job numbers sink appeared first on Forex Crunch.

