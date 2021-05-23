The Canadian dollar posted small gains last week, as USD/CAD dropped close to the symbolic 1.20 level. There is only one release in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada’s Housing Starts slowed to 268 thousand in April, down from 334 thousand. This missed the […] The post USD/CAD Forecast May 24-28 – Retail Sales show strong growth appeared first on Forex Crunch.

