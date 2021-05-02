USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level since February 2018 last week, as the pair fell 1.57%. For the Canadian dollar, it was its strongest weekly gain this year. There are four economic releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, retail sales […] The post USD/CAD Forecast May 3-10 – Canadian dollar surges to 3-year high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

