USD/CAD Forecast Nov. 16-20 – US dollar recovers some election losses

USD/CAD reversed directions last week, rising 0.75%. There are six Canadian events this week, including inflation and retail sales. There were no Canadian economic releases last week. In the US, consumer inflation softened, as the headline and core readings both fell to 0.0%, down from 0.2% beforehand. There was positive news on the employment front, […]

