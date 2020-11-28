The Canadian dollar enjoyed a strong week, as USD/CAD dropped close to one percent. The pair ended the week below the symbolic 1.30 level, the first time that has occurred since September 2018. There are four Canadian events this week, including GDP and Employment Change. There were no Canadian events last week. In the US, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Canadian dollar dips below 1.30 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
