USD/CAD Forecast November 4-8 – Canadian dollar dips on dovish BoC

The Canadian dollar was down considerably last week, as USD/CAD pushed above the 1.31 level. This week's key events are employment releases and Ivey PMI. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Bank of Canada stayed on the sidelines last week, as the benchmark rate remained pegged […]
