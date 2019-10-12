A late-week surge boosted the Canadian dollar, as USD/CAD slipped close to 1.0% last week. The pair ended the week just below 1.32, its lowest level since September 12. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. It was a strong week for Canadian releases, which helped boost the Canadian […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Oct. 14-18 – Canadian Dollar Jumps on Strong Job Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story