USD/CAD Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Canadian dollar keeps gaining, BoC decision ahead

The Canadian dollar posted gains for a third successive week, as USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level since mid-July. This week's key events are Bank of Canada rate decision and GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau was re-elected to a second term, but […]

