Oil briefly hit a two-month high, which helped the Canadian dollar rally. Canada’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction in June. The US dollar eased after Powell’s dovish remarks. The USD/CAD forecast leans bearish as the Canadian dollar firms after a brief rally in oil prices. At the same time, the loonie got support from a…
The post USD/CAD Forecast: Oil Price Surge Boosts Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Oil Price Surge Boosts Canadian Dollar - July 3, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gaining Amid Fed’s Dovish Comments - July 3, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: No Respite for Yen Amid Rate differential - July 2, 2024