Oil briefly hit a two-month high, which helped the Canadian dollar rally. Canada’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction in June. The US dollar eased after Powell’s dovish remarks. The USD/CAD forecast leans bearish as the Canadian dollar firms after a brief rally in oil prices. At the same time, the loonie got support from a…

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Oil Price Surge Boosts Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story