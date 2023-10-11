Oil prices gained, with the possibility of supply disruptions. The dollar was weak as investors digested dovish comments from Fed officials. Investors are expecting the FOMC meeting minutes. The Canadian dollar held near recent highs as oil prices gained, keeping the USD/CAD forecast bearish. Oil rose with the possibility of disruptions in the supply chain…
