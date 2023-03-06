Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. After a two-week dip, the Canadian dollar was up 0.2% last week. Economists maintained their predictions for a stronger Canadian dollar during the coming year. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. On Monday, the US dollar had a shaky start to the week as investors awaited Federal … Continued

