Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concern over strong inflation. Investors expect the Canadian central bank to maintain rates at their current levels. Traders now expect a 50 basis point US rate hike in March. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. On Wednesday, the dollar reached multi-month highs versus most of the world’s major currencies. Federal … Continued
