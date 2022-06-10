USD/CAD Forecast: Rallying Above 1.2700 Ahead of US Inflation Data

USD/CAD rallied after the ECB meeting on dollar strength. The Bank of Canada remains focused on taming inflation. The bulls are attempting a break of 1.2700 in the charts. The USD/CAD price closed Thursday on an impressive bullish candle after the ECB meeting, rendering a strongly bullish forecast. The ECB held interest rates at 0.00%, … Continued

