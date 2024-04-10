Analysts expect the headline US inflation figure to have slowed to 0.3% in March. The likelihood of a Fed cut in June rose to 58%. Traders were preparing for the Bank of Canada policy meeting. The USD/CAD forecast horizon appears shrouded in bearish sentiment as the dollar weakens due to a surge in rate-cut bets…

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Rate Cut Bets Surge Ahead of US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

