Our USDCAD forecast notes that the pair has extended its upwards movement even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped today. The pair has increased to as much as 1.2590, where it has found resistance. Now it’s trading in the red at 1.2547 as DXY’s sell-off weakened the greenback. The US dollar was punished […] The post USD/CAD Forecast: Reaching New Highs at 1.2590 Despite DXY Dip appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story