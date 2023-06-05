The US dollar remained steady, having reached a two-week low of C$1.3408 on Friday. Saudi Arabia plans to substantially reduce output in July. The US dollar strengthened against major counterparts following a robust US jobs report. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. The Canadian dollar maintained its strength against the US dollar amid Saudi Arabia’s significant … Continued
