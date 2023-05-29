The announcement of a finalized debt ceiling deal reduced demand for the dollar. The Canadian dollar recorded a weekly decline due to strengthening US bond yields. Preliminary data indicated a 1.6% increase in Canada’s wholesale trade in April compared to March. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. The announcement of a finalized debt ceiling deal reduced … Continued

