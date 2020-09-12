The Canadian dollar had its first losing week since July, as USD/CAD gained close to one percent. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. As expected, the Bank of Canada held rates at 0.25%. The […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 14-18 – US dollar gains ground, BoC stays pat appeared first on Forex Crunch.
