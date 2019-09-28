It was another quiet week for the Canadian dollar, as USD/CAD posted slight losses. There are five releases in the upcoming week, including GDP and trade balance. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Oil prices continue to display volatility and declined almost 4.0% last week. Saudi Arabia has […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 30-Oct. 4 – Canadian GDP Could Shake Up Sleepy Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story