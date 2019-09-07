Canadian dollar supporters finally had something to cheer about, as USD/CAD fell 1.1% last week. It was the Canadian currency’s best week since June. The upcoming week has only three events, with a focus on construction events. The Bank of Canada held the course on monetary policy, as policymakers maintained the benchmark rate at 1.75% […] The post USD/CAD Forecast September 9-13 – BoC, Job Growth Propel Canadian Dollar Higher appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story