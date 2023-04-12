The BOC is anticipated to keep its benchmark rate constant at a 15-year high of 4.50%. Core US inflation is anticipated to have increased by 5.6% annually in March. Investors are awaiting the March FOMC meeting minutes for clues on monetary policy direction. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. Tuesday saw the Canadian dollar gaining ground … Continued

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Slipping Lower Ahead of BoC, US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story