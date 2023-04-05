US manufacturing activity fell in March to the lowest point in nearly three years. The number of vacancies in the US fell to the lowest level in nearly two years. The value of Canadian building permits rose by 8.6% in February. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. USD/CAD rose Wednesday as the Canadian dollar fell with … Continued

