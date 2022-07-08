USD/CAD Forecast: Staying Below 1.30 Amid Upbeat Canada’s Data

Canada’s trade surplus is at a 14-year high, boosted by high oil prices in May. Investors expect employment data from the US and Canada. Bulls have resurfaced at the 30-SMA level. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish as the collapse of oil prices hurts the Canadian dollar. The Canadian dollar is back to being battered by … Continued

