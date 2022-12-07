Leading US banks are preparing for a deteriorating economy next year. Canada’s imports and exports increased in October. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Canada rate decision. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. Some top US banks warned of a looming recession on Wednesday, decreasing demand for riskier assets and pushing the dollar higher. –Are you … Continued

The post USD/CAD Forecast: WallStreet Banks Warn of a Recession appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story