USD/CAD: Looking For A Resumption Of Upmove Post Short-Term Consolidation Phase – Credit Suisse

The USD continues to put pressure on its Canadian counterpart. What is the technical outlook for the medium term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses USD/CAD technical outlook and maintains a bullish bias in the medium-term. "We maintain our bullish bias and look for a resumption of the upmove post this […]
