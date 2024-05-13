The Canadian dollar rallied on Friday after data revealed that Canada added 90,400 jobs. The likelihood of a BoC cut in June fell to 44% after Canada’s employment report. US data revealed higher expectations for inflation in the year ahead. The USD/CAD outlook leans bearish as the pair lingers near recent lows following an unexpected…
The post USD/CAD Outlook: Bearish Pressure Amid Canada’s Jobs Surge appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bearish Pressure Amid Canada’s Jobs Surge - May 13, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar Consolidates Ahead of Key Data - May 13, 2024
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Easing US Jobs Market Boosts Eur - May 12, 2024