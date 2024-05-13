The Canadian dollar rallied on Friday after data revealed that Canada added 90,400 jobs. The likelihood of a BoC cut in June fell to 44% after Canada’s employment report. US data revealed higher expectations for inflation in the year ahead. The USD/CAD outlook leans bearish as the pair lingers near recent lows following an unexpected…

