First Citizens BancShares will acquire all of the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank. Investors are betting that the BOC will start lowering rates this year. Retail sales in Canada increased by 1.4% in January. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is slightly bullish. The dollar slipped lower on Monday as investors assessed what authorities and regulators … Continued

