USD/CAD is struggling below the 1.3400 area. Sluggish oil prices may provide some room for buyers. Traders await the BoC rate decision today. At the start of the European session, the USD/CAD outlook hovers near the crucial support level of 1.3340. A fall in the loonie is expected to reach weekly lows around 1.3320 after … Continued

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Bears Dominating in the Wake of BoC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story