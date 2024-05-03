The BoC might wait on a clearer Fed policy outlook to avoid a big divergence. Canada recorded a surprise trade deficit of C$ 2.28 billion in March. US equities rallied a day after the Fed held rates and sounded less hawkish than expected. The USD/CAD outlook sharply turned toward bearish territory, stirred by the hawkish…
The post USD/CAD Outlook: BoC Governor’s Remarks Lift Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: BoC Governor’s Remarks Lift Canadian Dollar - May 3, 2024
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Holds Firm Against Weakening Dollar - May 2, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Employment Data Boosts Greenback - May 2, 2024