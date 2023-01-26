The BOC raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 4.5%. The BOC announced it would probably delay future hikes for the time being. Canada’s economy will stagnate and possibly enter a recession during the year’s first half. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is slightly bullish. The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday … Continued
