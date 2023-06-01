The dollar rose amid optimism after the US House of Representatives passed the debt ceiling bill. Data indicated stronger-than-expected growth in Canada’s economy in Q1. The chances for a BOC rate hike next week have increased to approximately 40%. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is slightly bullish. On Thursday, the dollar experienced an increase in value following … Continued

