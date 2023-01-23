The Bank of Canada will release minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week. Data released Friday revealed that Canadian retail sales dipped by 0.1% in November. Canada’s sales probably increased by 0.5% in December. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the Canadian dollar strengthens. The Bank of Canada will release minutes from its policy-setting meeting … Continued

