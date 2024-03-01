Canada’s economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Bank of Canada will likely pause rates next week. US inflation data came in line with expectations. Friday’s USD/CAD outlook took a mildly bearish turn, influenced by the Canadian dollar’s strength following encouraging economic data from Canada. Particularly noteworthy was Canada’s…

