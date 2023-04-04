The Canadian dollar rose to almost a seven-week high. Oil saw a 6.3% increase in price to $84.93 per barrel. The US industrial sector experienced a decline last month. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. On Monday, the Canadian dollar rose to almost a seven-week high against the US dollar as oil prices increased. A Bank … Continued
