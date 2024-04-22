On Friday, oil prices temporarily increased after the initial shock that Israel had attacked Iran. Economic data points to more upside potential for the USD/CAD pair. Markets expect the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates before the Fed. With the Canadian dollar extending its rally from last week, the USD/CAD outlook remains bearish despite…

