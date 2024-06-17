The euro remained weak due to fears of a financial crisis in France. The loonie strengthened on Friday as data revealed a 1.1% increase in factory sales. Expectations for BoC cuts have fallen since the Fed’s slightly hawkish policy meeting. The USD/CAD outlook shows bullish momentum on Monday as the dollar rises amid political uncertainty…

