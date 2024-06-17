The euro remained weak due to fears of a financial crisis in France. The loonie strengthened on Friday as data revealed a 1.1% increase in factory sales. Expectations for BoC cuts have fallen since the Fed’s slightly hawkish policy meeting. The USD/CAD outlook shows bullish momentum on Monday as the dollar rises amid political uncertainty…
The post USD/CAD outlook: Dollar Climbs Amid Eurozone Political Turmoil appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers Regain Amid Political Uncertainty - June 17, 2024
- USD/CAD outlook: Dollar Climbs Amid Eurozone Political Turmoil - June 17, 2024
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed Signals One Rate Cut for 2024 - June 16, 2024