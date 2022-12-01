Powell stated that the Fed might start slowing rate hikes as soon as December. Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed funds rate to peak at 4.95% in May. ADP National Employment report revealed that US private payroll growth in November was far less than anticipated. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the dollar extends … Continued

