Investors awaited a crucial US employment report later in the week. Data revealed that Canada added more jobs than anticipated last month. Canada’s manufacturing sector contracted in November. On Monday, there was a bullish shift in the USD/CAD outlook. The dollar staged a comeback, although investors digested cautious remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Moreover,…

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Mounts a Comeback Post Powell appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story