Investors await the release of US nonfarm payroll data. Canadian employment data will come out on Friday. In August, Canada achieved a trade surplus of C$718 million. Friday’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the Canadian dollar held strong while the US dollar weakened ahead of the nonfarm payrolls. Investors are keen to see if the…

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Pauses Ahead of NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story