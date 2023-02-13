Investors are bracing themselves for US inflation data. The Canadian dollar weakened as oil prices fell. There may be upside risks to US inflation after CPI data revisions. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is slightly bullish. On Monday, the dollar increased as investors braced themselves for the US inflation data that would boost the global outlook for … Continued

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Soaring as Investors Await US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story