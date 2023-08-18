Investors expect that US interest rates will remain elevated. Most members of the Fed rate-setting committee still perceive “significant upside risks to inflation.” There was a decline in the count of new claims for US unemployment benefits. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish. The dollar was on track for its fifth consecutive week of gains against … Continued

