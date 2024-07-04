US service sector business activity plunged to a 4-year low in June. Private employment in the US fell in June. Canada’s trade deficit in May was bigger than expected at C$1.93 billion. The USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the Canadian dollar rallies against a weak US dollar. The greenback fell as several US economic reports…

