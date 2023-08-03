The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly four-week low against the US dollar. Analysts have raised their bullish forecasts for the Canadian dollar. The US dollar might soften broadly over the next 12 months. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish. The pair extended gains made in the previous session. Notably, the Canadian dollar weakened to a … Continued

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Fitch’s Downgrade Triggers CAD Sell-Off appeared first on Forex Crunch.

