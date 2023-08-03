The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly four-week low against the US dollar. Analysts have raised their bullish forecasts for the Canadian dollar. The US dollar might soften broadly over the next 12 months. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish. The pair extended gains made in the previous session. Notably, the Canadian dollar weakened to a … Continued
The post USD/CAD Outlook: Fitch’s Downgrade Triggers CAD Sell-Off appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Fitch’s Downgrade Triggers CAD Sell-Off - August 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers Pounce 1.27 Amid Upbeat US ADP - August 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Retreats Below 143 Ahead of US ADP - August 2, 2023