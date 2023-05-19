Investors expect higher rates for longer due to optimism around the US debt ceiling. There is ongoing strength in the US labor sector. The BOC governor believes consumer prices will continue to decrease. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish. Optimism surrounding debt ceiling negotiations in Washington bolstered expectations of higher US interest rates for longer, resulting … Continued
