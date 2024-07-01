The Canadian dollar ended the month 0.3% lower, weakened by the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut. Canada’s Gross Domestic Product increased by 0.3% in April as expected. The US dollar fell when data revealed softer inflation in May. The USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as the Canadian dollar holds firm after Friday’s upbeat GDP report….

