The dollar rose with Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar fell with oil prices. There is a 60% chance that the BoC will cut rates on Wednesday next week. The USD/CAD outlook shows a surge in bullish momentum as the dollar rallies with rising Treasury yields due to expectations that the Fed will keep high rates…

