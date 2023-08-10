The week’s focal point is the impending release of the US Consumer Price Index. Headline US inflation will experience a slight uptick to an annual rate of 3.3%. Recent extensions to output reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia have lifted oil prices. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. The dollar experienced a decline against most currencies … Continued
The post USD/CAD Outlook: Greenback Struggling Ahead of US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Greenback Struggling Ahead of US Inflation - August 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: 144 Hit Amid Policy Divergence, Eying US CPI - August 10, 2023
- Gold Price Violates Bullish Pattern Violated, All Eyes on US CPI - August 9, 2023